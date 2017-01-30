WWE News: Seth Rollins banned from Royal Rumble

Will The Architect invade the Alamodome?

by Rohit Nath News 30 Jan 2017, 05:13 IST

The Architect is banned from the Alamodome

What’s the story?

Stephanie McMahon announced on the Royal Rumble kickoff show that Seth Rollins will be banned from the Royal Rumble event.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins has been calling out Triple H since the end of August when his former mentor Triple H turned on him and cost him the WWE Universal Championship. Triple H has since not appeared on WWE television. Rollins’ desperation led to him invading NXT Takeover: San Antonio on the night before the Rumble and calling out Triple H.

The Game finally came out, but he called security who caught Rollins and ejected him from the building.

The heart of the matter

This is where the Triple H-Seth Rollins feud will truly begin. Being banned from the Alamodome is exactly what is going to prompt a Seth Rollins invasion. Whether he will be invading at the Royal Rumble match or not is yet to be seen. But a big speculation would be that Triple H could enter the Rumble match like last year, and Rollins would end up costing him, truly provoking The Game.

What’s next?

Seth Rollins will take over the Alamodome like he did at Takeover: San Antonio, and it will be the next big step towards the Triple H-Seth Rollins Wrestlemania 33 match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Seth Rollins being banned from the Rumble is a great idea to move forward. It will also benefit Seth Rollins’ face turn, something that has been much criticized. The issue with his face turn was the lack of Triple H’s presence to further boost it. It looks like it is finally time for Rollins.