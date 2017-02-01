WWE News: Seth Rollins injures knee after brutal beatdown at the hands of Samoa Joe

The Architect has re-injured his knee!

Injured again!

WWE’s Twitter handle just broke the news of Seth Rollins sustaining a knee injury after he took a nasty beating at the hands of Samoa Joe on RAW. Here is the Tweet posted from the WWE account:

In case you’re wondering what caused the injury, here's a fan-made video that would make things easy:

Quick edit of rollins' injury. Look at his right leg - #SethRollins A video posted by @thewwenewspage on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Seth Rollins tore his ACL and MCL at a live event back in November 2015 and was forced to relinquish his WWE title as a result of it. He returned in May and turned face when Triple H betrayed him during the Universal title match on RAW by helping Kevin Owens win.

It seems the injury that resulted in a lengthy lay-off has come back to haunt the former WWE Champion.

The legitimacy of the injury is still not known, as of yet, and it could all be a work. Rollins is expected to face Samoa Joe at Fastlane, with a long-awaited WrestleMania match against Triple H a sure-shot possibility. Will Rollins be pulled off the Fastlane card? How long will he be out for?

Samoa Joe responded to WWE’s tweet that pretty much confirms that this is all a work: