WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals which NXT stars and WWE legends he wants to see in the Royal Rumble, discusses Kenny Omega

Rollins feels Omega would love the opportunity to come to the WWE and prove himself against the top talent in the world.

Rollins will not be competing in the Royal Rumble match this year

What’s the story?

In a recent media call done to promote the Royal Rumble, WWE superstar Seth Rollins opened up about which NXT stars and legends he wishes to see take part in the Rumble. He also provided his point of view on the rumours of Kenny Omega coming to the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

A shocking turn of events that occurred on this week’s episode of Raw, Seth Rollins ended up losing his Royal Rumble spot to Sami Zayn after the latter defeated him in a singles match made by Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Having managed to overcome everything Zayn threw at him, Rollins was about to go for the pin after delivering a pedigree to his opponent on the apron. However, he was distracted when Triple H’s music hit and by the time he realised that ‘The Game’ was not going to show up, Sami got the victory with a small package.

The heart of the matter

Talking about the NXT stars he wanted to see at the Royal Rumble, ‘The Man’ said that there are quite a few of them who deserve a spot in the match including the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong among others. He admitted he’d be thrilled to see these names make an appearance at the Rumble. Here’s what Rollins had to say:

“Whether it's [Shinsuke] Nakamura, Samoa Joe, or a guy who's proven himself over the years in Bobby Rhoode, Roderick Strong, Austin Aries, any of those guys obviously deserve a spot and the opportunity. I'd be thrilled to see them make an entrance in the Rumble. You just never know.”

Out of the several legends that he wished should be in this year’s Rumble match, ‘The Architect’ picked Kurt Angle as a possible option. He claimed that although Angle was recently named for a Hall of Fame induction, he would like to see him compete inside a WWE ring if he is capable of doing it. Rollins was quoted as saying this:

“Oh man there are so many. That's difficult. Who do I wanna see in there man? Kurt Angle is an easy one right? He just he just got announced for the Hall Of Fame, but I'd love to see Kurt back in the WWE ring if he's capable of doing such a thing. You never know, the unpredictability of the Rumble is a lot of fun so we'll see who shows up this year.”

On the rumours of Kenny Omega heading to the WWE, Seth Rollins opined that he wants to see the NJPW star do what makes him happy. According to him, Omega would love to compete in the WWE against the best talent in the world but if he is happy to work with New Japan, he should continue as he is still yet to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. ‘The Aerialist’ stated:

“I'd love to see Kenny do what makes him happy. Kenny obviously has talent to be one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. I'm sure he'd love the opportunity to come here and prove himself against the top talent in the world here in WWE. But if he's happy in New Japan, and he's kicking but over there, obviously he's got more to do if he wants to take on Okada and win that Heavyweight Championship over there.”

What next?

While Seth Rollins may be out of the Royal Rumble match, we could still possibly witness an angle involving him and Triple H at the eponymous pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It will certainly be fantastic if someone like Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe or Bobby Roode not only makes an appearance in the Royal Rumble match but also creates a huge impact. This might be a good way to acknowledge the efforts these superstars have been putting together at NXT.

