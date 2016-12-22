WWE News: Shawn Michaels claims WWE haven’t contacted him regarding a Royal Rumble return

Shawn Michaels is regarded by many as the greatest WWE wrestler of all time

In a recent interview with 105.3, The Fan’s Troy Hughes and Kevin Hageland asked WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels about a potential return at the Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas which happens to be HBK’s hometown.

Since the announcement, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the reports of potential returns from WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker. HBK’s response, however, isn’t the kind of news WWE fans were hoping for. Michaels replied that he had not been contacted by the WWE management for an appearance at the Rumble. Michaels said:

“I don’t know if anyone cares that I’m from there [San Antonio], I think the WWE has happily moved on from me.”

This announcement comes as a letdown to many in the WWE Universe, who might have expected the Heartbreak Kid to come out of retirement for one last match. It had all started when AJStyles.Org posted an image on Twitter that showed Styles and Michaels standing face to face with the Royal Rumble setting.

Social media exploded after the image was posted and it got people talking about a possible match between two of the most technically sound workers in the history of the business.

There is also speculation that Michaels might be a surprise entrant in The Royal Rumble match. Even in the past, WWE Legends such as Jerry ‘the King Lawler’, Diesel, Booker T, Hacksaw Jim Duggan and several more have returned to enter the Royal Rumble match.

But given the fact that Shawn Michaels had a fairytale retirement when he bowed out to the Undertaker at The Grandest Stage of them All, it would be unlikely that HBK would risk all of that just to return to the ring just as a surprise entrant.

The Royal Rumble is still over a month away, and as is often seen with WWE, nothing is carved in stone. So there may be an appearance by the Heartbreak Kid at the Alamodome come the Royal Rumble, but it looks kind of unlikely at the moment.

