WWE News: Shawn Michaels on his reaction to AJ Styles wanting a dream match with him

According to Michaels, his match against AJ Styles is like Michael Jordan and LeBron James wanting to play against each other.

‘The Heartbreak Kid’ claimed that he doesn’t mind not being talked about

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared in an interview with ESPN to promote his upcoming film, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. During the conversation, he discussed his reaction to WWE Champion AJ Styles wanting a dream match with him while reiterating that it is not possible.

In case you didn’t know…

Styles has spoken on a number of occasions about ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ being one of his all-time favourites and his intention to compete in a match against him. In October last year, ‘The Phenomenal One’ had also tweeted a fan-made poster which showed him and Shawn Michaels squaring off at the 2017 Royal Rumble with the comments, “Interesting photo..... is it not?”

Below is the tweet that Styles had posted:

The heart of the matter

Asked about his reaction to the tweet from AJ Styles teasing their possible match at the Royal Rumble, Michaels said that the WWE Champion is not only a talented in-ring performer but also knows their work goes beyond that as well. According to ‘The Showstopper’, Styles understands that he needs to create a buzz and be the topic of conversation all the time.

This is what Shawn Michaels had to say:

“My reaction was that he's a bright young man. I think he's not only gifted in the ring, but he understands that the work doesn't stop there. It's about creating talk and constantly being the topic of conversation. He understands that.”

‘Mr. WrestleMania’ tried to explain why the match between him and AJ Styles is not possible by giving quoting an example of how Michael Jordan and LeBron James, two NBA stars from different eras, would not be able to play against each other despite wanting to do so. However, Michaels thanked ‘The Champ That Runs The Camp’ for ensuring his name is being discussed over the past few months.

‘The Headliner’ was quoted as saying this:

“I have no doubt that LeBron James would've loved to have played against Michael Jordan, but that simply is not going to happen. But I've got to tell you that I appreciate the free press. I'm a guy that has absolutely no problem flying under the radar and not being talked about. My name has been out there for the last three months thanks to him doing that.”

What next?

Shawn Michaels has been very firm about his decision not to wrestle anymore and this perhaps puts an end to the possibility to see him and AJ Styles compete in the ring. However, stranger things have happened in the WWE before, so you never know.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Although Michaels may not possess the same athletic ability that he did a few years ago, he can surely bring the fight to Styles and push him to the limits if they ever face off inside the squared circle.

