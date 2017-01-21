WWE News: Shawn Michaels says he will return to wrestle the day he goes broke

In short, it ain't happening anytime soon.

HBK returned to RAW recently

What’s the story?

In an interview with Fox News, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels opened up about the topic that never seems to die down; his in-ring return. The legendary superstar said that the day he’s all out of cash would be the day he'd consider a return to the squared circle.

“I don’t want to go back and wrestle again,” Michaels said. “But some big bubble could break and I might need money like everybody else. It’s wrestle or bag groceries — [that’s] all I’m qualified to do.”

In case you didn’t know....

In a recent interview with ESPN, HBK revealed Samoa Joe to be his dream opponent and the one superstar he would love to work with if he comes out of retirement. He mentioned that the two would have fun putting together an entertaining and hard-hitting program.

HBK recently made a return to RAW to promote his upcoming movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. Many thought he would announce himself for the Royal Rumble match when WWE advertised his return, but it sadly wasn’t the case.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned above HBK clearly stated that a financial crunch is the only way to get him back to the ring. Considering how things are going for him currently, it seems highly unlikely that he may ever go broke.

But never say never in pro wrestling. If Vince McMahon and co. can get the likes of Goldberg back to the ring then HBK shouldn’t be that tough a nut to crack if it’s for the right amount.

What’s next?

While HBK has completely ruled out an immediate return, there is a possibility that he ends up entering the Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. This would serve two purposes – the promotion of the movie and the increase of star power in the marquee match.

Thus it wouldn't be too surprising if he did turn up, but at the same time, we should not get out hopes up too high.

Sportskeeda’s take

Having HBK come out of retirement for one more match undermines his epic feud with Undertaker. However, we would all love to see HBK go up against the likes of Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens and eventually, WWE may get him back for one such dream match.

We hope WWE doesn’t wait for him to go broke and can offer him a good payday for the job.

