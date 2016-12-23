WWE News: Smith Hart diagnosed with Stage 4 Terminal Cancer, may only have a year to live

Smith Hart is the oldest brother of the Hart family

Smith Hart, the oldest brother of the Hart family, announced on Facebook that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Terminal Cancer and that he has potentially a year to live.

Hart thanked his family and expressed his love for them. He also mentioned that he grew up in the shadow of his father Stu Hart, something that was ‘insurmountable’. He said that while his father expected big things from him, he was never the athlete that his father was, and he was more into the backstage/booking side of things.

He went on to say that he butted heads with his father Stu a lot of times, over “other lifestyle choices”. He also put over his brother the late great Owen Hart, who he said was the most talented wrestler that he had ever seen in his life.

He put over his two sons who are wrestlers, Michael and Matthew. Although Michael was winding down in the ring, he said that Matthew is the future of the business.

A long while back, Smith Hart was on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk Is Jericho:

In the interview, Smith spoke about how it felt growing up as a child of Stu Hart. He said that while it was not too different for them, it was an extremely rigid household with “no sugar”. The entire interview is interesting and gives the perspective of growing up in the Hart family.

You can hear another interview with Smith below:

Smith Hart has been a vocal advocate of getting Owen Hart, and the entire Hart family inducted into the Hall Of Fame. This would also make Bret Hart the second Two-time Hall Of Famer. The issue with Owen Hart’s induction is that his widow Martha has not permitted it. Bret has been very vocally against her decision as well.

