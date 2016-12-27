WWE Spoilers: WWE Main Event results from Chicago

This week's Main Event features a Cruiserweight match and a bout between two former Tag Champs.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 27 Dec 2016, 14:37 IST

The Cruiserweight Superstars deserve a better stage than this

WWE taped two matches before Raw went on air for this week's WWE Main Event. Thanks to E Wrestling news, below are the completed spoiler results for this week's Main Event:

#1 Tony Nese vs. Lince Dorado

The first match of the night was between the two former CWC participants, who have now become a part of WWE's Cruiserweight division.

The match saw Tony Nese who made his WWE debut during the September 26th episode of Raw, taking on fellow former CWC contestant Lince Dorado, who made his Main Roster debut on the September 21st episode of Main Event itself.

At the end, after some good back and forth, the heel Nese went on to defeated the masked luchador, Dorado and picked up some momentum before the next episode of the cruiserweight exclusive show 205 Live.

Result: Tony Nese def. Lince Dorado

#2 Titus O'Neil vs. Darren Young

The second taped match of the night saw former Tag Team Champions and now bitter rivals, Titus O'Neil and Darren Young battling it out with each other. Once considered a promising tag team known as The Prime Time Players, Titus and Darren have been in an on-an-off feud with each other for a couple of years now.

They first broke up after losing a match during a SmackDown episode in January 2014. Young was the one who took the pin in that match and was attacked by his partner afterwards. After that, they faced each other for a couple of times before Young underwent surgery due to a knee injury, which saw him missing several months of action.

Once Young returned, both men spent some time teaming up with each other once again, but have revisited their feud since Brand Split. They have faced each other a number of times with each man securing a victory against the other at least once.

During their latest interaction, Titus managed to pick up the victory and defeated his former Tag Team partner. However, it's hard to say whether this victory will help O'Neil in any way since both men have only been used as fillers on WWE TV from quite sometimes now.

Results: Titus O'Neil def. Darren Young

You can watch the highlights from Elimination Chamber 2014 including the first match between Titus and Young on the main roster:

