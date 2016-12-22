WWE News: Stephanie McMahon says that WWE will welcome Ronda Rousey with open arms

Will Stephanie sign Rousey into WWE?

The cross-platform promotion the WWE has been doing with UFC seems to be working and what is more surprising is that the sports entertainment company is trying to rope in as many of UFC fighters as possible.

Recently, Stephanie McMahon revealed to USA Today that the WWE would gladly welcome Ronda Rousey with open arms if she indeed decides to step into a WWE ring.

Ronda Rousey is set to face Amanda Nunes on 30th December at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, in what would be her return to the Octagon. Rousey’s open admiration for WWE and her history with the company has sprouted rumours regarding the possibility of her coming to WWE after the fight.

In a recent interview with Martin Rogers of USA Today, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon discussed the possibility of Rousey coming to work for WWE.

"Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package."

While commenting about her segment with Rousey at WrestleMania 31, Stephanie said it was an awe-inspiring moment, and there was certain kind of magic in the ring at that time.

"The moment was awe inspiring. Our business works the best when there is magic and energy in the air, and Ronda's presence brought that. With a guest appearance like Ronda's, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what's happening in the world and what's popular. In sports, it doesn't get much more popular than Ronda."

Stephanie also agreed with Rogers about how Ronda’s personality was an ideal fit for WWE and how the history with the product might influence Ronda into this career path when she moves away from the Octagon.

"Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for his trash talking skills and persona. I would like to think there is a bit of 'Rowdy' and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand."

It is rumoured that Ronda might likely face Charlotte at The Grandest Stage of them all in a one-off appearance much like Brock Lesnar. If the rumours are to be believed, then it is most likely that ferocious fighter might indeed move to WWE for good after her return fight in the Octagon.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com