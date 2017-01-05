WWE News: Mistake on Stephanie McMahon's TitanTron during her entrance

Was there a new addition to the Monday Night Raw Commissioner's TitanTron?

by Jeremy Bennett News 05 Jan 2017, 18:48 IST

Steam was probably coming out of Vince’s ears when he saw this on Raw.

What’s the story?

If you thought something was amiss when Stephanie McMahon made her entrance during the first segment of this week’s Monday Night Raw, you were correct. On the TitanTron above the Commissioner was what looked to be some sort of CPU error message at first, but once you took a closer look, one of the TitanTron workers was Googling something!

To try to divert attention from it, they quickly cut to Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in the ring, except you could clearly tell that they were discussing the gaffe.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE changed to a new design for the TitanTron and entrance stage around the brand split, during the Summer of 2016. Based on that fact alone, the workers cannot use the excuse of a new set since they’ve had it for half a year now at least.

The heart of the matter

Monday Night Raw is a tightly run ship week after week with the captain being Vince McMahon, and this was a very embarrassing mistake by someone in the truck. Whoever was at fault probably got more than an earful from Vince later on that night, if they were lucky enough to keep their job.

What’s next?

Hopefully, for the person who was at fault on Monday night, it’s not a case of “what’s next”, but more a case of “this will never happen again”. You’re part of a global company on a live three-hour broadcast, and these are very amateur mistakes to make on television.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While we make light of the situation, I’m sure Vince turned a few shades of red when that happened. It might be a funny mistake in our eyes, but to Vince, it’s a major deal.

The key question to ask here is obviously “what were they Googling?” Hopefully, it was how to make Monday Night Raw as good as SmackDown Live, but that’s another conversation for another time.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com