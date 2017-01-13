WWE News: Steve Corino officially begins work with WWE

The former ECW Champion has reported for work in Orlando.

by Harald Math News 13 Jan 2017, 13:25 IST

The King of Old School is now helping out the new school

What’s the story?

PWInsider has reported that former ECW Champion Steve Corino has officially begun his new job as coach at the WWE Performance Center this week.

Corino’s Ring of Honor contract expired on December 31, 2016, and after fulfilling his commentary commitments to New Japan Pro Wrestling it would seem as though Corino is Orlando-bound.

Corino has already begun his social media obligations, posting on Twitter last night about the NXT live event in Tampa, with a nod to beloved WWE Hall of Famer, Dusty Rhodes.

In case you didn’t know...

A native of Winnipeg, Canada, Corino made his pro wrestling debut in 1994 and was eventually snapped up by ECW in 1998. It was his run in ECW that brought Corino to prominence, his ‘King of Old School’ gimmick juxtaposing well against the hardcore wrestlers on ECW’s roster.

In November 2000 Corino became ECW Word Heavyweight Champion, a belt he would hold for two months before leaving the company over pay-related issues. WWE decided not to take on Corino’s contract when the promotion bought WCW & ECW, leading him to head back to the independent scene.

Corino also had two memorable runs in Ring of Honor, the second coming as the mentor to current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens (then Kevin Steen). Corino, Steen and Jimmy Jacobs went on to terrorise the promotion as S.C.U.M. He then moved into a commentary role upon the end of that faction.

The heart of the matter

It was reported back in November 2016 that Corino would be heading to WWE to work as a trainer, and the developmental hopefuls could not ask for a more qualified coach. Corino is a 20+ year veteran of the ring, and over those two decades has worked with some of the most iconic performers in professional wrestling history.

His old school style will benefit many of the young competitors at the Performance Center.

What’s next?

Whilst Corino’s primary job will be as a trainer, it would be no surprise to see him move into a more active role in NXT. The developmental brand is known for having something of a merry-go-round when it comes to announcers, so could Steve Corino soon be heard at the desk on NXT?

Sportskeeda’s take

Corino is one of the most underrated performers in modern professional wrestling, and whilst it is sad that he never got a chance to shine inside a WWE ring, this still represents a fantastic opportunity for The Trouble King to make a lasting impression on the sport.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com