WWE News: Strange secret behind this year's Royal Rumble entrances revealed

Some Superstars entered the event on a cart.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 30 Jan 2017, 14:19 IST

One of the mysteries surrounding this year’s Royal Rumble has been unveiled

One of the questions that has been plaguing the minds of fans who were watching this year’s Royal Rumble has been answered. The photo below posted by TRWC Attitude on Facebook suggests that more than a few Royal Rumble entrances of this year’s event were done by carts as the ramp leading to the ring was a long way off.

Big E, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Big Show making their way to the ring

This year’s Royal Rumble match has had mixed reviews. One of the notable things in this year’s Royal Rumble match was the distance between the entrance ramp and the ring. The Alamodome arena in San Antonio, Texas is quite large and so the distance between the entrance ramp and the ring was quite large too.

Apart from the booking of the match, the one thing that confused fans watching the PPV at homes was the fact that the cameras panned away from the Superstars during their entrance. Normally, the cameras capture the entrance of the Superstars quite as much the happenings in the ring. But this year, it was quite different.

The cameras panned away from the Superstars immediately after they made their way to the entrance ramp and began to focus on the competitors in the ring. The walk towards the ring was captured only a few times. While many thought that this might be a new way of capturing of the Royal Rumble match, the truth of things was entirely different.

The reason behind the change in camera angle is reported to be the distance between the ring and the entrance ramp. Several Superstars reportedly commuted the distance with the help of a cart. Since WWE was keen on hiding it from viewers at home, the camera angles were changed from traditional angles during the entrance.

But, to the misfortune of WWE, photos of Superstars making their way to the ring in a cart were captured by the fans present in the arena and were subsequently released over the internet after the show.

In the future, WWE should take the distance between the entrance ramp and the ring into consideration before booking a venue for an important PPV like Royal Rumble. The big 4 PPVs usually have more viewers than the others and it is imperative to take every angle of the venue into consideration before booking an arena.

While it is a judicial use of the technology in a WWE ring, these strange occurrences confuse the viewers at home quite a bit. Thank God that ‘Taker chose to come out of the crowd or from under the ring.

If he had chosen to walk down that ramp, it would have taken ages for him to get to the ring.

