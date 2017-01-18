WWE News: Tajiri injures his knee at a recent NXT taping

Tajiri is not cleared to compete by WWE's medical team.

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 18 Jan 2017, 02:06 IST

The Japanese Buzzsaw’s comeback has hit a roadblock...

What’s the story?

WWE.com has just reported that current 205 Live and NXT Superstar Tajiri has suffered a knee injury at a recent NXT taping. At the time of the story, the severity of his knee injury was not yet known, but the WWE medical staff has not cleared him to compete.

In case you didn’t know...

Tajiri returned to the WWE for the Cruiserweight Classic in the summer of 2016, making it into the round of 16. Prior to the return, he was in the WWE from 2001 to 2008 capturing the WWE World Tag Team Championships with William Regal, the WWE Tag Team Championship with Eddie Guerrero, the WWE United States Championship, and the original WWE Cruiserweight Championship (brought over from WCW) on three different occasions.

The heart of the matter...

Tajiri made his first appearance after the Cruiserweight Classic this past December when he teamed up with Akira Tozawa in the special that was filmed in Osaka, Japan. He then debuted on the first 205 Live of the year defeating Sean Maluta. Many of the 205 Live competitors also perform for NXT; which explains why Tajiri was wrestling on the show.

What’s next?

We’ll know more about the severity of the injury and how long the “Japanese Buzzsaw” will be out once further tests are done on his knee. At this time, there are not any details regarding the type of injury.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Hopefully, it’s just a minor injury and not an ACL or MCL tear for Tajiri. It was great to see him make his return at the Cruiserweight Classic, and then continue within the division on 205 Live. The 46-year-old has brand recognition for the show and is still a great performer in the ring as we saw this past summer in his two matches at the Classic.

We definitely wish Tajiri the best and hope he can return to the ring soon.

