WWE News: Tajiri scheduled to appear on upcoming NXT episode

Tajiri has been Cruiserweight Champion on three occasions

For those who decide to compete in the pro wrestling business, preparation for one’s career being a roller coaster is essential. At times, a wrestler can be experiencing the highlight of his or her career in the current state, but in just a matter of a few weeks, the same person can see his or herself losing every match. For many, sadly, it is just the way the creative staff decides to use a talent, and it is consistent for just about no one.

For Tajiri, his ECW career propelled him to be a notable star in the WWE, winning the United States and Tag Team Championship, as well as the Cruiserweight Championship on three separate occasions. This year, Tajiri returned to WWE after an 11-year hiatus to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic. He had an impressive return, but was defeated by Gran Metalik in the second round. Recently, it was announced that Tajiri would be competing on the 205Live cruiserweight-exclusive show. Now, it has been announced that Tajiri will be competing at the next NXT episode aired in Osaka, Japan.

Tajiri is teaming with Akira Tosawa to compete against #DIY for the NXT Tag Team Championship. This NXT episode from Osaka, Japan will be a two-hour event.

In 2005, Tajiri parted ways with the company to pursue other endeavors, as reported by WWE.

Tajiri executes a DDT on Bubba Ray Dudley

“WWE and Tajiri have reached an agreement on his release. Monday Night RAW in Boston on Dec. 12, 2005, will be Tajiri's final appearance. Tajiri has decided to go back to his native Japan to work on writing a book. In addition, Tajiri plans to write news columns upon his return. WWE wishes Tajiri the best in all his future endeavors.”

At 46 years old, Tajiri does not have many years left in his professional wrestling career. However, it is great to see the ”Japanese Buzzsaw” return to the ring for one last run. With the cruiserweight division establishing a brand of its own, a legendary name such as Tajiri would do nothing but significantly help the younger stars, as well as assist with coaching when he decides to hang up his boots for good.