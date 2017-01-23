WWE News: Tamina Snuka announces that there will be a program to celebrate Jimmy Snuka's life and legacy

Jimmy Snuka will not have a formal funeral service.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Jan 2017, 21:01 IST

Jimmy Snuka passed away on 15 January 2017 in Florida

What’s the story?

Tamina Snuka, daughter of the late great Jimmy Snuka, revealed in a post on Instagram that there would be no official funeral for her father. Instead, there will be program to celebrate his life and legacy.

In case you didn’t know...

Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka passed away on January 15th, 2017. He was highly regarded as the harbinger of a high flying style of wrestling to the WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 1996.

Snuka was one of the most respected legends of the wrestling business.

The heart of the matter

Tamina Snuka had been very vocal on social media after her father’s death last week. She thanked WWE and the WWE Universe for all the love and support that that family had been showered with.

Tamina made it clear though the post that there would be no funeral services for Jimmy Snuka. Rather, she announced that there would be a program to celebrate the life and legacy of Jimmy Snuka in a manner fit for the legend.

WWE also condoled the death of Jimmy Snuka and aired a vignette on RAW as a testimony of Snuka’s work in the company. WWE will also put on a collection of his best moments and matches on the WWE Network.

What’s next?

Jimmy Snuka will go down in history as one of the biggest underrated wrestlers of the 80s. He had great rivalries with the likes of Bob Backlund, Don Muraco, Rowdy Roddy Piper and The Undertaker. The date of the ceremony celebrating Snuka’s Legacy has not been announced yet.

Sportskeeda's Take

Like the entire wrestling world, we at Sportkeeda mourn the loss of a legend such as Jimmy Snuka. One of the biggest high flyers, Jimmy Snuka, introduced the high octane, fast paced style of wrestling. He will continue to live on in the hearts of wrestling fans forever.