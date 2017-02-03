WWE News: The Miz and Maryse appear in the Snickers Live Stream

The Miz & Maryse have appeared on a special live stream for Snickers ahead of the Super Bowl.

Miz & Maryse continue to flourish under the spotlight

What's the story?

As reported by WrestlingInc, the WWE's "it" couple, The Miz and Maryse, recently appeared on a 36-hour live stream for Snickers. The former Intercontinental Champion is preparing for the Elimination Chamber next Sunday where he looks to win his second ever WWE Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Miz & Maryse are progressively doing more and more outside of the WWE, with Miz's rise to stardom beginning with his first movie role a few years ago. With their recent addition to the cast of Total Divas, the two are quickly becoming some of the most recognisable faces within the world of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Their appearance was as part of a 36-hour live stream to celebrate the fact that Snickers are doing a live Super Bowl 51 commercial this weekend. It began at noon on Thursday and looks all set to lead into the actual commercial on Sunday night, as the New England Patriots prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

Snickers are set to sponsor their second consecutive WrestleMania

What's next?

The stream will continue to roll on as WWE’s partnership with Snickers continues to grow. Having been the official sponsor for WrestleMania 32, the brand will once again be a part of the showcase of the immortals at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Sportskeeda's take

This is pretty much just another step towards solidifying the relationship between WWE and Snickers. It gives both companies more exposure and helps promote both brands, as well as provides Miz and Maryse with another opportunity to grow their media empire.

They look all set to be two of the biggest stars in a long time both in and out of the ring, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the two involved in a big time match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. After his work on SmackDown Live throughout the year, you can't deny that The Miz deserves every bit of success he has coming to him.

