WWE News: The Rock makes the list of 50 Most Creative People of the Year

The Rock makes yet another media splash with his extraordinary achievement

WWE’s Dwayne Johnson also known as “The Rock” is undoubtedly one of the biggest entertainers in the world, so it comes as no surprise that he has found a spot in the Creative Magazine’s 50 Most Creative People of the Year list for 2016.

From the critically acclaimed Moana to scintillating Baywatch The Rock has been on a roll this year; not to mention his squash match at WrestleMania 32. It is only fitting that he made it to the most creative people of year’s list.

Creative Magazine has compiled a list of fifty individuals who were deemed as most creative in the year of 2016. The Rock has garnered a spot in their esteemed list amidst heavy competition as befitting The Great One. The magazine tweeted the following from their official Twitter handle.

The Great One’s response to this esteemed honour is kind of similar to what one could expect from The Rock.

As the road to WrestleMania starts next month, one of the questions that The Rock’s fans have is, will he will return at this year’s WrestleMania? Though rumours surfaced before last year’s WrestleMania regarding The Rock possibly interfering in the main event, his contractual obligations prevented him from doing so.

Instead, the fan’s were appeased with an extraordinary entrance, a great segment, and a squash match. Will The Rock make his presence known at this year’s WrestleMania?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com