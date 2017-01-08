WWE News: The Rock reflects on his WWE career

The Rock reminisces on the most iconic night in WWE's history.

The Rock talks about the crowd reactions during the Attitude Era

What’s the story?

The Rock is one of the most iconic figures in the history of WWE. It would be an understatement to say that he was one of the most famous icons of the Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars. Despite his cross-platform success, The Rock’s love for the business is well-documented.

Recently, WWE tweeted a video of the match between The Rock and Mick Foley in 1999, which played a pivotal role in WWE triumphing over WCW in the rating’s war.

The Rock responded to the tweet with one of his own which reflected on his WWE career.

Before@WWEgrew to a publicly traded company, we were intense and RAW was oddly, intimate. Crowd explosions on another level.

Fun times.https://t.co/L7kpStC8sE — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock)January 6, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

During the Monday Night Wars, WCW constantly triumphed over WWE in the ratings due to its star power. But on one Monday night, WCW made a huge mistake in revealing the ending of a WWE show which made several of the viewers to switch to watch WWE in mere seconds.

The commentator in WCW revealed that Mick Foley will be winning the Championship, in what he hoped would be a spoiler. But, the spoiler backfired on WCW. Instead of toning down the interest to tune into WWE, the spoiler gave the fans who were craving to see Foley succeed in WWE, what they needed to hear.

The heart of the matter

The match that WWE tweeted is still touted as the turning point of the Monday Night Wars which enabled the WWE to triumph over WCW. The Rock responded to the tweet with a tweet of his own. He reflected back on his career during the Monday Night Wars in his tweet. He spoke about the intense crowd reaction the match received in a candid manner.

The Rock also responded to a fan who asked him how the 1999-2000 period when the “Rock N Sock” was in existence, was.

@KimBhasin Luv'd it bud! Very unique/crazy time for me as the company flew under the traditional press radar. Fun shit I got away w saying — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2017

What’s next?

The Rock is expected to make a special appearance at WrestleMania 33 to promote his movie Fast & Furious 8. Rumours suggest that his role will be something akin to what he did at last year’s WrestleMania. It is also rumoured that Vin Diesel might make a special appearance along with The Rock to promote the movie.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Rock’s love for the business always brings profound joy to his fans. We agree with The Rock when he stated that the crowd reactions of the shows in the Attitude Era were entirely on another level.

The recent media exposure to the business has affected the surprise factor of the business and it has also relatively affected the crowd reactions to a great extent.

Tweet speak

The Rock wasn’t the only one who reflected on that night. Here a few fan tweets regarding that night.

@WWE @RealMickFoley @TheRock I remember that night. I was sitting Indian style on the floor watching via CRT MONITOR. Glorious 480i. — Rafael (@DarkAngelRafael) January 5, 2017

@JoeG36 @WWE @RealMickFoley @TheRock yeah I remember going nuts at home when stone cold came out ... goosebumps — Bakes (@sbakerlis) January 6, 2017

@WWE @DeweyHaveTo @RealMickFoley @TheRock I remember watching this and being so excited I woke up my parents & got in trouble for being up — Tommy Tadeo (@TommyTadeo) January 5, 2017

@WWE @RealMickFoley @TheRock What a moment! I was there w/my Dad @ the Centrum in Worcester,MA. DX paraded Foley around on their shoulders — Drew Courtemanche (@DrewC_78) January 4, 2017

