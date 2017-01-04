WWE News: The Rock shares emotional story behind his Christmas gift to his father

The Rock shares an emotional story about his latest Christmas present to his father, Rocky Johnson.

The Rock gets into the spirit of giving

What’s the Story?

On Friday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a very special message on his Instagram account about what he purchased his father for Christmas. On the Instagram post below, Rock mentions how his father had a rough upbringing and decided to reward him for it due to his adoration for his dad.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

When Rocky Johnson was 13 years old, his mother abandoned him, choosing her boyfriend over her own son.

Mr Johnson persevered and fought through all of his trials and tribulations so that later in life, his children can experience the love and joy a parent can share; one that Rocky Johnson never felt due to his father passing away when he was a young teenager, and his mother choosing a boyfriend over her own son.

The Heart of the Matter:

Needless to say, Dwayne never forgot how amazing his father is and decided to ‘repay’ him as a token of his appreciation. Not only has he purchased a new home for him over the years, but as of this Christmas he purchased him a new vehicle, so that his father, as Rock says, “can drive into the ground.”

Rocky Johson isn’t someone to ask for Christmas presents, or hand-me-downs because that was not how the eldest Johnson grew up. Despite The Rock’s financial and celebrity status, Mr Johnson never asked Rock for help. Despite all of that, Dwayne still wanted to reward his Dad for being a role model to him with his new Christmas present.

What’s Next?

Give credit to Rocky Johnson for instilling The Rock with the type of work ethic his son now displays.

The Rock has had an extraordinary year by being named Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, as well as being named Forbes’ highest paid actor in the world, with several movies slated to be released later this year, including, Baywatch and The Fate of the Furious. Both movies have recently set a record for most viewed trailers within a 24-hour period.

“Made a man outta me,” he wrote.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

It is nice to see a celebrity with Rock’s stature show appreciation to those who helped him along the way. Rocky Johnson is a WWE Hall of Famer, who paved the way for his son to follow in his footsteps in professional wrestling.

He has two other children as well: Curtis and Wanda from his first marriage in 1967. None of them can compare to the career and the life The Rock has provided for himself and to his family.

The Rock has afforded himself a lifestyle fit for royalty. He recently starred with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in a musical called “Millennials.” It seems as though in every avenue The Rock is gaining success, even tackling the musical industry.

It is only fitting to be able to show his appreciation to the one who helped him enjoy the success and the life he lives today.

