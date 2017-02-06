WWE News: The Ultimate Warrior's wife Dana Warrior signed up as WWE Brand Ambassador

An announcement was made on Warrior's Facebook page.

Dana and The Ultimate Warrior with their kids Indiana and Mattigan

What’s the story?

The late great Ultimate Warrior’s Facebook page has just broken the news of Dana Warrior being signed to a multi-year deal as the brand ambassador of the WWE. Here is the FB post from Warrior’s official page:

In case you didn’t know...

Warrior is one of the most popular wrestlers ever to grace the WWE ring during its heydey in the late 80s and 90s. The relationship between Vince McMahon and Warrior could be termed as turbulent at best after the retiring from active pro wrestling in 1998.

It was only until 2013 that the two parties got on talking terms and eventually, Warrior was announced as a pre-order bonus in the 2K14 game. From there on, he was announced as the marquee name in the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame class and eventually appeared at WrestleMania XXX and the fall episode of RAW.

Unfortunately, Warrior passed away the next day on April 8th 2014 at the age of 54.

The heart of the matter

Dana Hellwig, now known as Dana Warrior, signed a contract with the WWE on January 27th, 2017. If the announcement on FB is any indication, then it seems she is genuinely stoked about being an active part of the WWE.

What’s next?

With WrestleMania 33 being just around the corner, WWE would look to thrust Dana in as many events as they can to improve their PR and increase the hype. The Warrior name in itself is a powerful selling point. Dana also knows the grind of the pro wrestling business as she’s been on the road with her husband, thus making it a win-win situation for the WWE.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a great move by the WWE as the busiest time of the year approaches. We wish Dana Warrior the best of luck as she embarks on the journey of being a successful Brand Ambassador for the company and to carry on the Warrior’s legacy.