WWE News: The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels announced for Raw on January 9

The road to WrestleMania begins at Royal Rumble, but it looks like the road to Royal Rumble has begun already. Wrestlinginc reports that both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are advertised to appear on January 9th episode of Raw. The news broke after a localised Facebook advertisement was sent to promote the event.

WWE is pulling every trick in the book to make this year’s Royal Rumble one of the memorable events of the decade. With Goldberg and Brock Lesnar already advertised for the event and several top notch matches in place, this Royal Rumble is becoming one of the most anticipated events of the decade. And it looks like, WWE is not yet done with its tricks.

Wrestlinginc reports that both The Phenom and HBK are being advertised for the Jan 9th episode of Raw from New Orleans. While HBK is advertised for a special appearance during the night, the advert bills it as The Undertaker’s return to Raw.

Since The Undertaker’s last appearance on Raw was before WrestleMania during his feud with Shane McMahon, the news has generated a huge buzz amidst the WWE Universe.

The faith-based movie of Shawn Michaels, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” is set to release on January 20th and Shawn’s appearance on Raw is expected to revolve around the promotion of this movie.

On the other hand, the return of ‘Taker has generated a lot of speculation among the WWE Universe, given the rumours of a potential clash between Roman Reigns and the Deadman at WrestleMania 33.

As of this writing, there is no mention of their return on the WWE or Smoothie Center website. But, the below picture of a localised FB ad was shared by a fan to give credence to the news.

It is customary for Superstars to announce themselves for the Royal Rumble event when the New Year starts. It is yet unclear whether these Superstars will add their names to the Royal Rumble match, but it is rumoured that the possibility of ‘Taker do it are high.

If indeed Taker does announce himself for the Royal Rumble, then this year’s Rumble will be one of the biggest Rumble events in regards to star power.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for Taker’s promo during the Jan 9th episode of Raw.