WWE News: The Wyatt Family announce their entry into the Royal Rumble

Will they enter as a team or singles competitors?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 18 Jan 2017, 12:40 IST

Is this alliance about to end?

What's the story?

In between the crisis in their Family, Bray Wyatt announced during the latest episode of SmackDown Live that all three members of the New Wyatt Family will be entering this year's Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn't know...

Randy Orton joined the Wyatt Family during the October 25th episode of SmackDown Live last year, after being defeated by Bray Wyatt several times in singles and tag team matches.

Together the New Wyatt Family won the Tag Team Championships during the TLC PPV last year but lost the titles several weeks later to the American Alpha on the December 27th Episode of SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

After losing the tag titles, both Randy Orton and Luke Harper have shown frustration towards each other a number of times and their leader, Bray Wyatt, has played the role of peacekeeper between his two soldiers.

Things were no different this week, as Randy Orton once again confronted Luke Harper after being defeated by Dean Ambrose. Bray Wyatt then tried to keep them separated, as seen in the video below:

Some time after this segment, Bray Wyatt announced through a video package that the complete Wyatt Family would be entering the Royal Rumble match, while also announcing that Orton and Harper would face each other in a singles match next week.

What's next?

While announcing the match between Harper and Orton, Bray said that one would fall and one would stand, but his Family would be stronger in the end.

Since then, fans have been speculating about what the leader of the Wyatt Family could have meant by this statement, and many believe that we may finally get to see Randy leave the Wyatt Family on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Sportskeeda's take

WWE has been teasing a feud between Luke Harper and Randy Orton for a few months now. With the Royal Rumble approaching, it looks the right time to finally kick off this feud.

It will be interesting to see if the Family enters the Royal Rumble as a united team or end up as each other's competitor in the Rumble. You can watch the highlights from this week’s SmackDown below:

