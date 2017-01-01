WWE News: The Young Bucks discuss their decision to re-sign with ROH

Matt and Nick Jackson maintain that their current schedule keeps them closer to their families.

Matt and Nick Jackson are a 5-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag team Champion

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt and Nick Jackson aka The Young Bucks spoke about their decision to re-sign with Ring of Honor. While discussing the reason to avoid a WWE contract at this stage of their wrestling career, here’s what Nick said:

“We’re as happy as can be,”

In case you didn’t know...

The Young Bucks have been a part of NJPW, PWG, Dragon Gate USA, TNA and several other wrestling promotions. When the news about the expiration of their contract with ROH became viral, the fans started to speculate that the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag team Champions will be heading to WWE.

However, such rumours were squashed when the Bucks renewed their deal with ROH.

The heart of the matter

Nick Jackson disclosed that their current schedule with NJPW and ROH provide them with the opportunity to spend more time with their families:

“If fans are disappointed that we didn’t sign with WWE, I understand why—but family comes first and I hope they can understand that.”

Moreover, the two brothers enjoy the privilege to design their own merchandise and possess liberty with their in-ring tactics. These advantages are priceless for the current ROH Tag team Champions, hence, re-signing with ROH was an easier choice than pursuing a WWE contract.

What’s next?

Nick and Matt Jackson maintain they are happy with their performance in today’s pro-wrestling industry but add that they look forward to being a part of WWE one day as there are “a lot of talented people in the company” as well. However, it will take them a few years to make appearances for the company, courtesy their current deal with ROH and NJPW.

Sportskeeda’s take

If the Young Bucks sign with WWE, they will have to work a more hectic schedule and lose their creative freedom as well. Moreover, they currently have a financially stable wrestling career, which affords them the opportunity to turn down the WWE.

We do want to witness them take on the likes of the New Day, American Alpha, #DIY, Revival and hope that they will add the WWE Tag team Championship to their resume one day.

