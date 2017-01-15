WWE Rumors: Original plan was to have the Undertaker as WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania

Latest reports suggest that AJ Styles had been booked to drop the WWE Championship against the Undertaker.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jan 2017, 02:30 IST

WWE wanted the Deadman to hold the WWE title for one last time

What’s the story?

Over the past few weeks, several rumors have been going around about the Undertaker’s program going into WrestleMania 33. For a long time, it has been speculated that The Deadman will go on to face John Cena in Orlando.

But recent reports have emerged that the Undertaker was supposed to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker made an appearance on Monday Night RAW this past week and announced that he would enter the Royal Rumble match. This makes the Undertaker an instant favorite going up against the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

After Survivor Series last year, the idea was that AJ Styles would face the Undertaker at the Royal Rumble. AJ Styles was supposed to drop the title to the Phenom at the Alamodome.

This original booking would mean that the Undertaker was supposed to enter WrestleMania 33 as the WWE Champion. There were no plans as to who he would defend against. However, it is evident that Taker would’ve have gone up against John Cena.

Over the past month, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have also been teased as potential opponents for the Undertaker.

What’s next?

Undertaker will be walking into the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX in perhaps his last Royal Rumble match. WrestleMania is still a fair distance away, and some more plans may be altered for the perfect booking decision for the Deadman.

Sportskeeda's Take

The match that Undertaker competes will automatically become one of the main events of WrestleMania 33. Numerous plans have been shuffled for the biggest show of the year. The creative teams have gone back and forth over Undertaker’s plans for WrestleMania, and it is not clear as to who his opponent will be at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on April 2.

Hopefully, it's someone who can benefit on the long run from facing the legend.

