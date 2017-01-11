WWE News: Former WWE superstar Timothy Well aka Rex King passes away

The untimely demise of the wrestling legend was attributed to a kidney failure.

Timothy Well(left) and Steve Doll(right) aka Well Dunn

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Timothy Alan Smith, popular by his ring names Timothy Well and Rex King, passed away on Monday. The death of the 55-year old legend was due to a kidney failure.

In case you didn’t know....

Smith wrestled for numerous promotions including the WWE, WCW, WWC and USWA. For a major part of his wrestling career, he worked in a tag team with Steve Doll, who were collectively called Well Dunn during their WWE tenure.

Alongside several wrestlers, Smith filed a class action lawsuit against WWE in July 2016. The lawsuit claimed that the wrestlers sustained traumatic brain injuries while working for the company and that the WWE didn't reveal the risk of such injuries.

The heart of the matter

One of Smith’s memorable feuds featured a tag-team rivalry with WWE Hall of Famers, The Bushwackers. The teams had numerous matches on RAW and they were also featured in a compilation video by the WWE.

Timothy Well experienced success as a singles wrestler while working for Pacific NorthWest Wrestling. During his tenure with the promotion, he became the Pacific NorthWest Heavyweight Champion and also had a run with the Pacific NorthWest Television Championship.

Well Dunn left the WWE in 1995 after losing to several top teams of that time. The tag team soon parted ways and Smith went on to win the WWC Television Championship later that year.

Impact

Smith and Doll were dominating the tag team division in the early 90s. They had 10 Tag team Championship reigns during their career. They won the USWA Tag team Championships three times and held the NWA Pacific NorthWest Tag Championships on four different occasions.

Sportskeeda’s take

We, at Sportsleeda, offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the legendary wrestler.

