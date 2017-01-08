WWE News: Tommy End billed as Aleister Black

The Dutch Anti-Hero has finally been given his NXT moniker.

Goodbye Tommy End, hello Aleister Black

What’s the story?

As part of WWE’s raiding of the independent scene in 2016, Tommy End was one of the many standout performers who found themselves snapped up to a developmental contract. Some six months after his signing, it would seem that the Dutch Anti-Hero finally has his NXT moniker, which has already received mixed reactions from fans.

End took part in a match against Elias Samson at an NXT live event in Ocala, California, and was billed as Aleister Black. This could be a water-testing name, or it could well be End’s moniker going forward.

In case you didn’t know...

End (or Aleister Black, as of now) is a 15-year veteran of the pro wrestling world, working for promotions all over the world, including Insane Championship Wrestling, westside Xtreme wrestling, Progress Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and more.

Black is known for his proficiency in martial arts and kickboxing, earning him a reputation for some of the most brutal knees in all of pro wrestling. Even in a world that now seems obsessed with strong style wrestling, Aleister Black stands out.

The heart of the matter

Years ago it was almost a running joke that an independent standout performer would be repackaged in WWE, but over the last 12 months, the worm has turned somewhat. More performers have been arriving in NXT whilst keeping their names like Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe and Eric Young, as WWE looks to capitalise on the name-value these performers bring with them.

Tommy End has gone the way of Kevin Steen, Prince Devitt and El Generico, finding himself working under a new name in NXT.

What’s next?

The new name has already split fans, with some shaking their heads in disbelief and others acknowledging the clear occult influence in the name. End is notorious for his satanic bent, and taking his new first name from Britain’s most iconic occultist is a clear nod in the same direction.

The new name also suggests that WWE could have long-term plans for Black, giving WWE the ability to trademark his name and likeness going forward.

Sportskeeda’s take

Tommy End is a fantastic professional wrestler, and this renaming was as inevitable as it is positive. Despite his talent, End simply isn’t on the same level as Roode, Young, Austin Aries et al when it comes to name recognition, and as such repackaging the Dutchman makes perfect sense.

