WWE News: Total Divas' latest episode gets highest viewers of season

This season of Total Divas has been must-see television

What’s the Story?

According to 411Mania.com, Total Divas has risen to its highest rating of the season after it switched to the 9 pm slot of E! Entertainment. Reports indicate that the show drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, in which E! is known to target. That is up from last week’s 0.32 rating of last week.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE’s plans to bring in Lana and Renee Young to the show, and returning Naomi to the fold, has proven to be a smart move for the company to make. Last season’s show drew poor ratings, due likely to lack of storylines and fresh characters.

Storylines that included Rosa Mendes’ pregnancy and NXT Superstar Mandy trying to make friends with everyone, just didn’t seem like the right fit for a show that is supposed to be a positive alternative to the PG-Rated WWE product.

The heart of the matter

The origin of Paige and Alberto Del Rio is beginning to heat up and if people wondered what Paige was thinking, this became the show to see everything transpire between the two. It also introduces another power couple within the WWE family, Renee Young and Dean Ambrose.

A veteran couple to the Total Divas series, Naomi and Jimmy Uso, continue their ongoing (and very outgoing) relationship to give fans of all ages and demographics something to look forward to. Last but not least, Maryse, being another new addition to the show, is paired up with Miz, who is self-proclaimed must-see television.

Season 6 feels like the season of the power couple.

What’s next?

Ratings will continue to rise as the development between Del Rio and Paige move forward. The couple, who hasn’t appeared on WWE television for quite some time, with Del Rio released and Paige being suspended, are still the most talked about couple in all of professional wrestling.

Adding Miz and Dean Ambrose as “co-stars” of the show and having them make rare appearances add to an already valuable cast that includes: the Bellas, Daniel Bryan and Natalya, ensuring that the ratings can only go up.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Total Divas has proven to be a special attraction and a positive alternative to the current WWE product. In today’s WWE, the storylines are down and the wrestling is up, so having this show, along with its sister show, Total Bellas, gives fans something to always look forward to.

