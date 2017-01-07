WWE News: Trent Seven talks about being part of the WWE U.K. Championship tournament

Seven claimed that the WWE call-up came as a shock to him.

Trent Seven has worked for Chikara as well as Progress Wrestling

What’s the story?

Trent Seven (real name – Ben Webb), one of the 16 participants in the upcoming tournament for the newly announced WWE U.K. Championship, recently appeared in an interview with talkSPORT. During the conversation, he spoke extensively about his involvement in the tournament and how things worked out for him.

In case you didn’t know...

Seven is a British professional wrestler from Wolverhampton, England and has been part of promotions like Chikara and Progress Wrestling prior to his WWE call-up. Just last month, he won the Progress Tag Team championship for a second time alongside fellow countryman Tyler Bate, who will also feature in the U.K. Championship tournament.

The heart of the matter

About the WWE calling him for the first time to confirm that he was part of the show, Trent Seven admitted that he wasn’t expecting it to happen. He claimed that he had no time to get over the shock but was helped by the fact that he is older than most of the other participants and has a mature head on his shoulders.

However, he is still very excited about the tournament and can’t wait to become the first ever WWE U.K. Champion. Here’s what Seven was quoted as saying:

“It was pretty sudden and out of the blue to be honest; and it was 'this is what happening, this is where you need to be and this is all the press' and then there I was in London for the press conference. There was no time to take in that shock factor and I guess I would say I'm a little older than most of the guys, so as a mature head I've had time to process what is happening. And add a little bit of calmness to some of the other guys in the tournament. However, that doesn't mean I haven't been lying awake at night and just thinking about being on the WWE Network and being first ever WWE UK Champion, I mean, wow. It's something pretty special.”

What next?

The 16-man tournament for the WWE U.K. Championship is scheduled to take place on 14 and 15 January at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England and Trent Seven will be fancying his chances to lay hands on the coveted title.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The introduction of the U.K. Championship may be just a small part of the bigger picture that the WWE have in mind for expanding their business in the UK.

