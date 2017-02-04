WWE News: Triple H reveals why Sasha Banks- Charlotte match headlined ‘Hell in a Cell’, talks about the WWE women’s revolution

'The Game' claimed that they changed the business with a handful of girls in NXT.

Sasha and Charlotte made history in the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match last year

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on talkSPORT’s Gorilla Position podcast, Triple H revealed why the match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair headlined the ‘Hell in a Cell’ pay-per-view. He also discussed the WWE women’s revolution and how proud he feels about it.

In case you didn’t know…

Sasha Banks put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against longtime rival Charlotte Flair in the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell match at the eponymous pay-per-view last year. Charlotte attacked Banks even before the match started and the champion was about to be carried off on a stretcher but made her way into the cell. ‘The Boss’ gave a tough fight throughout the match but Flair had answers to everything that was thrown at her and won the Raw women’s title for the third time.

The heart of the matter

According to Triple H, Sasha and Charlotte were not given the main event at Hell in a Cell but had earned it by putting in a spectacular show each time they went at it. In his opinion, it happened because Vince McMahon was confident that the two superstars could pull it off. Here’s what ‘The Game’ had to say:

“We didn't give them the main event, they earned the main event. They earned it by knocking the ball out of the park each and every night. Vince (McMahon) had to have confidence that Charlotte and Sasha could close out Hell in a Cell inside Hell in a Cell, for the first time ever and make that entire event deliver.”

About the WWE women’s revolution, Triple H said that they managed to do it with just a few NXT stars. He admitted he feels like a father and is more nervous for them than he does during his matches at WrestleMania. ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ claimed that he is proud that they have become stars in such quick time and reckoned that they will continue getting more chances because of this.

Triple H said:

“We changed the business with a handful of girls in NXT - Paige, Emma, Natalya and Charlotte and then Sasha and Bayley. I am so proud of them. I feel like a dad - I am more nervous than when I walk out at WrestleMania. I have watched them become stars and represent themselves so well in interviews. When you build something from nothing and they deliver to that level it makes you so proud. They have come so far, so fast and will continue to get that opportunity because they deliver.”

What next?

With territories like ‘Hell in a Cell’ matches, ‘Ironwoman’ matches, ‘Steel Cage’ matches, ‘Tables’ matches and ‘No Disqualification’ matches already being explored, we might soon see stuff like ‘Ladder’ matches, ‘Royal Rumbles’ or even ‘Elimination Chamber’ matches happening in the women’s division, too.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The WWE has come a long way from the days when women superstars were primarily used as ‘eye candy’ and Triple H has certainly been one of the key figures in making it possible.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com