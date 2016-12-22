WWE News: TV show takes shot at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns looking disappointed after losing the title

Ever since the 2015 edition of the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns has been the target of hatred by some wrestling fans. Almost every time he makes his way to the ring, he is showered with boos and told by fans that he ‘sucks’, but this latest joke may be the first time that a television show has made fun of him.

On an episode of TruTV’s Adam Ruin Everything, the show made mention of both The Rock and Reigns from a fan’s perspective. The fan in the video is a fan of The Rock but is given a DVD about Reigns for Christmas.

Here is a tweet with video footage from the episode.

Phone footage of #AdamRuinsEverything on Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/6WgSuqmNDU — The Austin Gonzales (@MissionVaoDmC) 21 December 2016

This isn’t the first time that the cast of that TV show have made fun of Reigns for various reasons as Brian Murphy made a video discussing Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and the 2015 Royal Rumble for the website College Humor.

The relationship between Reigns and wrestling fans has been relatively consistent in regards to the majority of crowds disliking him. Even after WrestleMania 31 and not winning the WWE Championship, it took some of the fans months to even ease up on some of their hatred for him as he would still get heckled by the crowd from time to time.

In December of 2015, the WWE had a breakthrough when Reigns went berserk attacking Triple H and the League of Nations following a loss in his WWE Championship match at the TLC PPV. The next night on Raw, when he won the title, the fans were cheering for him.

However, for the majority of 2016, a lot of fans have shown complete and utter disdain for Roman Reigns. Some have formed hate groups on various social media pages and wrestling chatrooms, while others have been a bit more comedic as they reference other people who some fans do think deserve a push.

One of many memes mocking Roman Reigns for “taking the spot” of other wrestlers in WWE

Heading into 2017, the fan reactions have yet to change and seem to be getting worse. Some fans now wonder if Reigns may hold both the United States and Universal Championships by the end of the Royal Rumble next year.

Many wrestlers, bookers, and other people in the business have called for Reigns to turn heel to fix his relationship with the crowd including Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Whatever the course of action necessary is to fix Reigns’ perception amongst the fans may be, the WWE needs to do it soon if they don’t wish for him to be thought of as John Cena 2.0 for the remainder of his career.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com