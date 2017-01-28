WWE News: Twitter delivers great response to Ric Flair

Twitter itself took the time to answer Ric Flair's question about modern slang.

28 Jan 2017

Ric Flair was known for flaunting his style in his younger days.

What’s the story?

Twitter itself stepped up to deliver some gold on its own platform earlier this week. It all started when none other than the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair asked the definition of a popular slang phrase “it’s lit” on his account.

Need your help Twitter..



What does "it's lit" mean?? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 26, 2017

There would be plenty of reaction to a question like that from Twitter users, of course, but the company used its own account to pay homage to Flair.

In case you didn’t know...

This tweet is a direct reference to perhaps Flair’s most famous promo, during his WCW days. He was talking about rival Buddy Landel, and he used a quote to gloat about his own wealth and fortune that has lived on in wrestling infamy.

“You’re talking to the Rolex wearin’, diamond ring wearin’, kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, limousine ridin’, jet flyin’ son of a gun. And I’m having a hard time holding these alligators down. Woo!”

That quote has led to numerous impersonations of Flair, from professional athletes on the Indianapolis Colts football team to Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal.

The heart of the matter

This is an awful lot of fun, plain and simple. Pretty much any wrestling fan is at least marginally aware of this particular promo, so it was a good to see whoever was manning the Twitter account that day get in on the act.

Surely others made the same joke, but none could be quite as perfect as this.

What’s next?

Who knows what could come next from this? The WWE will surely make light of it, perhaps as early as Sunday at the Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda’s take

For the wrestling world, it’s always good when a source or platform outside the company and its followers takes time to reference pro wrestling. Not saying that fans will flock to the sport because of one tweet, but they may be interested in the reference and check it out. Can’t hurt, right?

Tweet-speak

Fans had predictably positive reactions to this exchange:

@Twitter @RicFlairNatrBoy You look up lit in the dictionary, and Ric Flair's face would be next to it! — IG:UltraGoldenAnt (@whosantcox) January 27, 2017





@Twitter @RicFlairNatrBoy c. having a hard time keeping these alligators down! — Iain McKinstry (@Alternateline) January 27, 2017



