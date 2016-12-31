WWE News: Two more rumored matches for WrestleMania 33 revealed

Two best friends, three bitter enemies; two epic matches.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 31 Dec 2016, 18:40 IST

The best friends may finally face each other at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

The WWE Universe was left shocked yesterday when the rumors of a possible Roman Reigns vs Undertaker match for WrestleMania started doing the rounds. Now the latest reports from Inquisitr have unveiled two more bouts which are in consideration for the biggest PPV of the year.

According to the site, there have been speculations of Kevin Owens facing his best friend Chris Jericho at the show of shows. The officials are also strongly considering the idea of a multi women ladder match at Mania between Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

In case you didn’t know...

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE officials are planning on doing a match between Roman Reigns and Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 instead of the rumored John Cena vs. Undertaker bout.

The reason behind is that a potential Roman vs. Taker match will help in building a future superstar in Reigns – unlike the bout of Cena vs Taker, which will do no good for the company in the long run.

The heart of the matter

A feud between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho has been building up for months now. WWE has teased it on multiple occasions but has not pulled the plug on it yet since it is supposed to be the final feud for Jericho before he leaves to start his tenure with his band Fozzy.

Talking about the multi women ladder match, the original plans as to have UFC star Ronda Rousey take on Charlotte at Wrestlemania 33, with Sasha Banks and Bayley facing off against each other for the Women's title. However, these plans have allegedly changed due to the uncertain status of the UFC star.

What’s next?

WWE has been delaying the feud of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho for months now due to Jericho signing contract extensions on a monthly basis. With the rumors of the former World Champion finally leaving after WrestleMania in the mix, it would be fitting to conclude this rivalry at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

On the other hand, both Charlotte and Sasha Banks have carried the Raw Women's division ever since the Brand Split. Given the contribution of Bayley to the NXT Women's division, it can be said that all three women deserve to be in the speculated ladder match scheduled to take place at WrestleMania.

SportsKeeda's take

Although both these matches are just a part of ongoing speculation for now, given the fact that WrestleMania is less than 100 days away, WWE must finalize their plans for the grandest event of the calendar year soon. While there are chances that the planned matches may get nixed, it's highly unlikely that they will come up better options in such a short span of time.

