WWE News: Two new matches announced for NXT Takeover: San Antonio

Two non-title matches have been added to the undercard.

by Riju Dasgupta News 19 Jan 2017, 16:51 IST

Eric Young and Tye Dillinger will settle their score at Takeover: San Antonio

What’s the story?

This week's show of NXT was aimed primarily at building up the NXT Takeover: San Antonio show on Royal Rumble weekend. With less than two weeks to go until the show, two new matches were added to the card based on on-screen angles.

These are Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young, in a grudge match, playing off an on-screen angle in which Dillinger was invited to join SAnitY, as well as Roderick Strong vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas based on their interactions in recent weeks.

In case you didn’t know...

Eric Young and Tye Dillinger have crossed paths several times in the past, making this a slow, simmering build. SAnitY dashed Dillinger’s chances of winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and they even faced off in the qualifiers for the Fatal 4-way elimination match to determine the top contender to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT title.

This week, while Tye Dillinger was mulling his losing streak, Young offered him a chance to join SAnitY and replace the injured Sawyer Fulton. Dillinger turned down the offer, setting up this feud.

Similarly, soon after the Fatal Fourway Number 1 contender match, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas had called out Roderick Strong last week, setting up the Takeover contest. Both former independent talents will settle their differences the only way they know how.

Roderick Strong responded to Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas this week

The heart of the matter

Roderick Strong and Andrade ‘Cien' Almas are still yet to create a huge dent in the NXT singles division and this is a big opportunity for them both to do so. Tye Dillinger and Eric Young are higher up the food chain, but a victory for either man can help him rise the ranks, big time.

What's next?

Eric Young is likely to win the match at Takeover, as it seems like SAnitY will be heavily involved in the storylines that follow, across every single NXT division. It is presumed that Dillinger’s match will be his last in NXT, and he will debut on the main roster at the Royal Rumble.

Roderick Strong and Andrade ‘Cien' Almas should be more involved in NXT storylines moving forward, albeit only in the mid card.

Sportskeeda’s take

The audience is always heavily invested in Tye Dillinger, and Eric Young is a fantastic worker, making it a must-watch match for sure. Roderick Strong and Almas will have less crowd heat but should be able to deliver a pretty solid match for sure.

