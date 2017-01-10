WWE News: Undertaker chokeslams Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens after RAW goes off the air

The Phenom crashed Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens' after RAW came to a close.

What’s the story?

WWE finally put out a relatively solid episode of RAW after weeks of pure garbage, that included the returns of the Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and the crowning of a new United States Champion, Chris Jericho. The Deadman returned and enrolled himself in the Royal Rumble match, but that wasn’t the only thing he did in the night.

The Undertaker came out after the cameras stopped rolling and confronted Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. The best friends were celebrating Jericho’s victory over Roman Reigns when the Deadman came out and interrupted the proceedings. Jericho spewed some comedic gold on the mic. Owens too wasn’t far behind either, who claimed Undertaker was his mom’s favorite wrestler.

This was enough to infuriate the Phenom, who went after both the champions. Taker first delivered the chokeslam on Jericho, who was unapologetically pushed by Owens towards the Deadman. Owens was next in line for the same treatment as he was laid out with a chokeslam too.

Here are the videos of the dark segment that happened after RAW went off the air:

After Raw went of the air

Undertaker comes out and Chokeslam Owens & Jericho ,

Buried the New US Champ - Jericho pic.twitter.com/qSQ9xOrPpy — Nishant Verma (@verma1nishant) January 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Undertaker returned to make a blockbuster (chilling as the WWE terms it) announcement on this week’s RAW as he officially announced himself for the upcoming Royal Rumble match that would feature his arch-rival Brock Lesnar and the man who decimated him, Goldberg.

The main event of the evening had Roman Reigns defend his United States title in a handicap match against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. Whoever pinned Reigns would become the champion was the added stipulation of the match.

Jericho and Owens gave the fans something to cheer about as Y2J pinned Reigns after a Codebreaker to create history by becoming the first ever superstar to win the WWE World Heavyweight title, World Tag Team titles, WWE RAW Tag Team titles, Intercontinental, European, Hardcore and United States titles.

Here are the videos of the segment in case you missed it:

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens would have never expected the Undertaker to crash their party, but that’s exactly how you send the fans home happy. The dark segment between the trio was great because of the chemistry between KO and Y2J and their brilliance on the mic.

Add to that the mystical presence of the Undertaker and this turned out to be a perfect surprise segment for the fans in attendance. It also gave Undertaker a chance to get physical after a very long time. All in all, a great way to end an episode that had a host of memorable moments to cherish.

What’s next?

The star power for the Rumble match has multiplied with the inclusion of the Undertaker. The face-offs between the Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Braun Strowman are enough to sell out the Alamodome, which has been WWE’s aim since the day they announced the venue of the much-anticipated PPV. The Undertaker could make another appearance before the Rumble, presumably on the go-home episode to hype up the show.

As far as Jericho and Owens are concerned, Jericho winning the United States title could mean Owens may lose the Universal title to Reigns at the Rumble. Owens and Jericho could then get into a WrestleMania feud with the US title on the line. Jericho is expected to leave the WWE after WrestleMania and could drop the title to his best friend before his sad but inevitable departure.

Sporstkeeda’s take

Adding Undertaker in the Royal Rumble match is a great move by the WWE as it gives them the opportunity to have some epic confrontations. It increases the anticipation, which has been lacking in the Rumbles from recent past. Jericho winning the US title – the only title to have eluded him in his career – is refreshingly awesome.

Reigns has done nothing to elevate the strap and Jericho winning it only adds more prestige to the illustrious Championship. But with this comes the prospect of Reigns winning the big one, the Universal title. The title change at Rumble may not go down too well with the fans and we can only hope WWE doesn’t commit the same mistake for the third time in a row.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com