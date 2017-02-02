WWE News: WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens to take on Brock Lesnar at MSG in March

A dream match is set to occur in New York next month!

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 02 Feb 2017, 03:30 IST

For the first time ever, fans in New York will see Brock Lesnar take on Kevin Owens

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, there will be a huge first-time match between current WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and “The Beast” Brock Lesnar at the Madison Square Garden on March 13th.

In case you didn’t know...

The paths of Lesnar and Kevin Owens have never crossed ever since the Beast Incarnate returned to WWE. While Kevin Owens carried on with his Universal title reign, Lesnar was dealing with Goldberg.

The heart of the matter...

The Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar match is just one part of a massive card that was announced by PWInsider today. Randy Orton is slated to take on Luke Harper (who basically turned on Bray Wyatt and Orton at the Royal Rumble), Dean Ambrose will take on the Miz and Baron Corbin in a triple threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and Dolph Ziggler is scheduled to take on Apollo Crews.

What’s next?

For Brock Lesnar, this might be the next time we see him as he laid down the challenge to Goldberg for one final match at WrestleMania 33. As for Kevin Owens, he appears to have both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in his sights for the WWE Universal Championship. The picture for Fastlane should take shape over the next few weeks.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There are a lot of dream matches that have not yet occurred and this one’s just one of them. This will be a great match-up, and hopefully, they put this on the WWE Network. The last MSG special was live on the Network, so maybe, just maybe, the fans could get to see he clash. While those chances are pretty slim, it will be a special treat for those who will be in attendance in New York.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com