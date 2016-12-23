WWE News: Update on Chyna's autopsy report

Chyna passed away at the age of 46

Former WWE Women’s Champion Chyna was found dead at her house a few months ago. We have reported initially that her death was due to her addiction to prescription drugs combined with her being an alcoholic. Chyna's autopsy reports confirm that it was indeed due to that.

In a shocking revelation, the autopsy report states there were traces of multiple prescription drugs in her body during her death.

According to TMZ Sports, Chyna was found lying on the right side of her bed in her apartment in Redondo Beach. Officials also claim that they had found pills scattered all over Chyna’s bedroom along with several pipes and a grinder.

The LA County Coroner report states that traces of at least four distinctive drugs were found in her system when she was found on April 20. The traces of following drugs were found in her system as per the report.

Oxycodone, Oxymorphone – which are essentially painkillers Valium – Which are anti-anxiety pills Nordiazepam – Which is a muscle relaxer Temazepam – sleeping pills.

If rumours are to be believed, a family member has confirmed that the former Champion was also addicted to cheap wine and RX pills.

It will be interesting to see if Chyna will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, considering the nature of death. It is widely known that WWE will distance themselves from any wrestlers who have issues with drugs. The most probable course of action WWE is bound to take, is to let the matter rest for a few years before associating themselves with Chyna.

Regardless of the nature of her death, Chyna is a woman who deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. She was a pioneer in a field of male-dominated business who shattered the proverbial glass ceiling before her retirement from the business.

Much like Chris Benoit, Chyna is yet another legend whose accomplishments in the industry are marred by their personal life.

