WWE News: Vader blasts Chael Sonnen over his harsh comments on him

Vader claimed he did not know who Chael Sonnen is

In an interview with Hannibal TV, former WCW and WWE superstar Vader responded to the slanderous comments that MMA fighter Chael Sonnen made about him recently. He revealed that he did not know who Sonnen was and also spoke about his habit of slurring words at times.

Also Read: WWE News: Vader receives good news from doctors about his health

On the former UFC star alleging that Vader had skipped out on their podcast interview, the latter said that he has been on several podcasts before and he has no qualms about being interviewed. That being said, he had no idea about who Sonnen was and apologised to him for it because he apparently thought very highly of himself. The 61-year old said:

“I've done Stone Cold's podcast and JR's podcast and so on and so on and so on. Obviously I'm doing this interview now so I'm open to interviews, it's not like I didn't want to go on his show. He called me up and he's like 'Hey I'm so and so' and yeah, like who are you? I had no idea who this guy was. Not a clue. I had never heard of him, and maybe I should apologize for that because according to him he's a big deal. I couldn't even tell yeah what state he's from. Not only are you talking out of schooled but you're a liar, so I'm calling you a liar.”

Chael Sonnen also made claims that the 3-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion was possibly drunk when they spoke. In response, Vader said that he has not been drinking for 15 years now and Sonnen may have misconceived his habit of slurring words when he gets tired due to the multiple concussions that he has suffered over the years.

Here’s what Vader was quoted as saying:

“I haven't drank in 15 years, I quit drinking 15 years ago. I'm a big man, I could drink a lot when I drank, but it's been 15 years. That of all the things he called me, that's the one thing that bothers me. I remember getting concussions when I was 10 and 12, then 14 and 15 going into Jr. High and High School and College and Professional Football. You'd think all those concussions right there would be more than enough. Would be 10 times too many for a lifetime, but then add on 30 plus year of wrestling. All the chair shots and all the head shots. I think if he's saying I slur my words at a time where I get tired -- I do.”

The MMA fighter had also said that the only reason he cannot beat up the former WCW superstar is because he is a dinosaur. Vader admitted he had health problems but challenged Chael Sonnen for a fight at his residence in Boulder, Colorado to see if he can beat him up.

“It's no secret I'm having some health problems. But I'll leave it at that, I'm 6'4 barefoot, I'm 365 pounds, I can still bench press over 450, and if this kid, this little boy -- I would actually take it a step further and say that I would break a long-standing rule that I've had that I don't pick on little people,” said the 1993 PWI Wrestler of the year.

“If this guy wants to come to a Boulder, Colorado I have a ring and we can get in it and see if he can beat me up. Because I would shove his head so far up his you know what and send him back home. That little boy would get spanked, I'd turn him over my knee and spank him. And that's the bottom line. So Kell you heard me, come on down to Boulder. It's 7,000 feet you'll enjoy the altitude," Vader added.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com