WWE News: Vader talks about having 2 years to live and still accepting Indie offers

The legendary wrestler's heart may have given up, but his spirit is still intact.

27 Dec 2016

Leon “Vader” White

It was only last month that former WCW heavyweight champion Leon “Vader” White was involved in a horrifying car accident, which took a huge toll on his health giving him only about two years to live. The former Champion took to twitter to reveal his health condition.

Told by 2.heart Drs at this time that my heart is wore out from footbal&wrestling I have 2 yrs to live , conjestive hesrt failure reality — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 15, 2016

On talking to his doctors, they clearly said that Vader was diagnosed with congestive heart failure due to the accident, and had about two years to live. When Vader was asked by Hannibal TV if taking medication would improve his chances of survival, he said:

“I can't comment on that right now, but I do know this. I've had three different doctors in Boulder express the Gloom and Doom scenario. It's a top of the second if we're talking about baseball, and I'm behind.”

Furthermore, keeping up with his fighting spirit, he added,

“So I'm not sitting on this, I'm proactive. Just refusing to die, I'm not going to die. And that's the mindset I have, and the mindset I will have forever more so.”

It is surprising to note that Vader still continues to accept offers of independent bookings and autograph signings, even in his precarious medical condition. He also had a recent run-in with Chael Sonnen over no-showing his podcast and ended up teasing a match with him. Watch the full interview here:

The WCW legend would be following the footsteps of Scott Hall and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts by starting work with Diamond Dallas Page in Atlanta, GA in the upcoming month.

Finally speaking about how he’s been feeling after the entire car accident debacle, he said,

“I've been in the gym, I feel okay, I've been feeling pretty good actually. I don't know exactly what he's talking about or if something will show itself up in weeks to come, but right now I'm still trying to figure out exactly what's going on.”

Recently, the legendary wrestler beat ‘Savvy’ Sid Scala in a match for XVA Wrestling, formerly known as FWA Wrestling, on the 14th of August, 2016.

