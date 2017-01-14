WWE News: Vince McMahon talks about whether he misses being on TV, why he never wants to slow down

McMahon claimed that he has never considered managing the WWE as work.

There was a time when Vince McMahon made regular appearances on WWE TV

What’s the story?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was recently interviewed by New Orleans-based website NOLA.com. During the conversation, he discussed whether he missed making TV appearances and also spoke about why he doesn’t want to slow down despite age catching up with him.

In case you didn’t know…

Throughout the Attitude Era and the first decade of the 2000s, ‘Mr. McMahon’ remained a prominent face on WWE television. During this phase, he engaged in feuds with multiple superstars, most notably ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and also his real life son-in-law Triple H, to some extent.

Vince also has a number of in-ring achievements to his name which include a WWF Championship, an ECW World Championship and a Royal Rumble victory. Over the past few years, though, McMahon’s appearances on WWE TV have reduced quite a lot and it’s been a while since he was part of a major storyline.

The heart of the matter

Vince Mc Mahon said that while he enjoyed making television appearances, they took away a lot of his time and kept him off the task that he loved doing the most – producing and directing. He said that although he has managed to shuffle between them in the past, he certainly does not prefer to work in that manner. Here’s what the WWE Chairman was quoted as saying:

“God, no. That was a chore. I enjoyed it, but it just ate up so much time personally, and I couldn't produce and direct, which is what I love to do. I love to help create new stars and tweak this and help them grow here. I can't do that as a talent because you have to have your head wrapped around that. I've done both in the past, but it's not what I prefer to do. It takes an extraordinary amount of energy to be able to do that. Trying to both is difficult. It really is.”

On being asked if he ever wished to slow down, McMahon claimed that he has never considered running the WWE as going to work and thinks of everyone in the company as a part of a large family. According to him, age is not a factor and he does it because he has a passion for the business and can’t get enough of it. The 71-year old stated:

“No. No, never. This is not work for me. I never go to work. Ever. Every aspect of the business, whether it's working with the talent or the writing staff, even on occasion working with the legal guys, it's all a big family. I never go to work. I never sleep. ... I don't know that it's an age thing. I just do it because I do it. It's just something you love and have the passion for. You can't get enough of that.”

What next?

With the Royal Rumble approaching, the WWE has already entered the WrestleMania season and we can certainly expect ‘The Boss’ to drop by sometime soon.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There are no two ways about the fact that Vince McMahon is the man responsible for taking WWE to the dizzy heights of success. However, what is more amazing is the fact that he is still in charge of company’s affairs even at the age of 71.

