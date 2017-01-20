WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon underwent another surgery

The hip surgery is reportedly similar to the one Undertaker had.

Is it time for Vince McMahon to finally step away from the WWE?

What’s the Story?

According to EWrestlingNews.com, Vince McMahon was seen on crutches during the Wrestlemania 34 press conference in New Orleans to hype up to the most recent announcement that the company will be returning to New Orleans in 2018.

It was initially speculated that the Chairman was still using crutches after undergoing a surgery for a torn quad back in September of 2016. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon underwent a minor hip surgery after that.

In case you didn’t know...

Vince underwent surgery back in September due to a torn quad while weight lifting. In case you missed it, here is a picture of Vince at the Press Conference:

Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs — Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) 10 January 2017

The heart of the matter

Vince McMahon is nearing 72, and there is no word yet as to what caused the recent hip surgery. However, the WON reported that the surgery was similar to the one Undertaker had back in mid-2016.

What’s next?

Despite having health issues as of late, Vince McMahon doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon as he prepares for the company’s second biggest pay per view of the year, the Royal Rumble. It as been noted recently that Vince is shaking up the card for Wrestlemania, which normally keeps him busy during the time of year.

Sportskeeda’s take

Vince McMahon needs to retire. The company’s ratings have been poor, and not the most entertaining shows to watch as of late. With Triple H doing the grunt of the work, it is best for McMahon to step aside and enjoy being a grandparent.

Regardless of if he wants to admit to it, the industry has passed him by. He is definitely out of touch with the modern trends of today.

The industry will definitely miss him because he has meant so much to it, but at the end of the day, with his latest surgeries within the last few months, it’s a sign that the great Vince McMahon should retire, be put into the WWE Hall of Fame and enjoy life and just watch his wife focus on helping the Donald Trump Administration.

