WWE News: Vince McMahon seen using crutches at WrestleMania 34 press conference

McMahon underwent surgery back in September.

Vince McMahon underwent surgery in September to repair torn quad

What's the story?

On January 10th's press conference for WrestleMania 34, WWE CEO Vince McMahon was seen backstage, using crutches to move around, according to wrestlinginc.com. McMahon can be seen with crutches in a picture posted by The Lt. Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser.

Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs — Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 10, 2017

In case you didn't know...

The WWE held a press conference in New Orleans, Louisiana to announce that the city will be serving as the host for WrestleMania 34. Along with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and The New Day, were seen appearing at the event.

The heart of the matter

Back in September, Vince McMahon underwent surgery to repair his torn quad. McMahon suffered the injury while training in the gym. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that there were rumours in the company that Vince tore his quad while performing squats.

The injury didn't come off as a surprise to anyone, as this isn't the second time Mr McMahon this has happened. Back in 2005, during the concluding moments of the Royal Rumble match, the remaining two participants, John Cena and Batista, botched the ending.

Enraged by this botched ending, Vince McMahon made his way towards the ring, and blew both his quads up while making his way into the ring.

What’s next?

WrestleMania 34 will return to New Orleans, three years after the critically appraised and commercially successful WrestleMania 30. The show gave us iconic moments like Daniel Bryan overcoming the odds and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Batista and Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s streak.

Sportskeeda’s take

Injuries take a while to heal, there is no fixed period for the completion of the healing process. Some heal quickly, while some take time. We wish Mr McMahon a speedy recovery.

The video below shows Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announce New Orleans as the host for WM34:

