WWE News: Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara talk about working for Vince McMahon

The other side of Vince McMahon

In his latest podcast titled ‘The Brand’, Vince Russo spoke candidly with his fellow former WWE writer Ed Ferrara. The duo divulged some information about how they felt working for WWE under the enigmatic Vince McMahon. They also discussed how they met Vice McMahon and their initial impressions of him.

According to Ferrara, he met Vince McMahon for the first time on the morning of King of the Ring in 1988. Ferrara told Vince Russo that he knew nothing about Vince McMahon other than the occasional tidbits he heard as a fan of the product, prior to the meeting.

Ferrara also revealed that Vince McMahon was an outstanding individual, whose likeness hadn’t been found in any other men he has met in his entire life.

Russo agreed to Ferrara’s assessment of Vince McMahon and also informed him that he met Vince McMahon for the first time during the steroid lawsuit in 1991. Russo recalled the astonishing presence Vince McMahon brought into the room he entered, which made him realise he was there without even looking at him and expressed his admiration for the man.

Ferrara then eloquently said that Vince McMahon had a tremendously big ego, more than any other wrestling figure he had come across in his life. He also remembered McMahon being ‘one of the boys’ behind closed doors and a completely different person in public. He marvelled at his ability to change in an instant.

Russo wondered who was the real person of the two – the boss or the one with the boys, before taking a shot at Eric Bischoff. Russo states that Bischoff was an “arrogant prick”, in no certain terms, regardless of the environment or the people he was with him.

Later, Russo and Ferrara reminisced about their working relationship with Vince McMahon. Ferrera stated that one gets to see the real McMahon only when he is working behind the scenes with him. According to Ferrara, they had sat in sweatpants and wrote television shows. At that moment, Vince McMahon was like every other writer who was out there.

It will be a gross understatement to say that Vince McMahon is an inspiration for many individuals who are keen to succeed in the wrestling world. As more and more podcasts speak about the behind the scenes work, more juicy information regarding the evil boss, Mr McMahon comes to light.

