WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air

The fans were treated to an unexpected surprise as the Beast Incarnate took to the ring.

Lesnar appeared with Paul Heyman

What’s the story?

Last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended with Braun Strowman ambushing Roman Reigns as the crowd chanted “Thank you, Strowman!”

As the show went off the air, Brock Lesnar accompanied by Paul Heyman came out to the ring and issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. Big Show emerged and came up into the ring only to be dispatched with an F-5.

In case you didn’t know…

In their recent house show match, Lesnar had dispatched of the Giant in a similar fashion. This week’s live event at Salt Lake City saw the Beast continue his streak of live event victories.

Lesnar was not supposed to make an appearance in the show. His deal calls for him to wrestle on more shows. However, it was an interesting turn of events that the WWE chose to fly him into RAW.

The heart of the matter

Earlier, debutante Samoa Joe overpowered Reigns with a little help from Strowman. But the best was saved for the last when the show went off the air.

Usually, the crowd is treated to a tag team match between performers who have already been on the show earlier in the night.

However, last night, things took a different turn. A very special appearance by Lesnar had the fans excited. The fact that he issued an open challenge made it more interesting and Big Show showed up. He was in the ring long enough to threaten a chokeslam before taking an F-5. The crowd absolutely ate it up.

Acompañado de Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar retó a cualquiera del camarín. Big Show aceptó el desafío y obtuvo un F5.



After #RAW pic.twitter.com/iTNNWO9fWm — #LuchaEnSerio (@LuchaEnSerio) February 7, 2017

. @WWE leaves all the best parts off air... @BrockLesnar segment should have been on tv. RAW full of 3 hours of boring matches and talking. — Jovan Heer (@DJHeerMusic) February 7, 2017

What’s next?

It has been confirmed that Goldberg will take on Lesnar at WrestlemMania 33, the first confirmed match for the Show of Shows. Goldberg accepted his challenge without him being present because it was not advertised that Lesnar would appear.

Sportskeeda’s take

The fans were treated to an unexpected surprise and went home happy. It is certainly more eventful to have Lesnar take on Big Show instead of the regular tag team match. The Beast is still a bigger star than most on the roster and having him make a surprise appearance is perfectly fine.

