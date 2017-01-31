WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air (01/30/2017)

Lesnar ravages the former Champion after Monday Night RAW goes off the air.

by Prityush Haldar News 31 Jan 2017, 12:30 IST

Brock Lesnar issued on final challenge to Goldberg for a match at WrestleMania

What’s the story?

After Monday Night RAW went off the air last night, the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar made his way down to the ring. Lesnar issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room to come out and face him, and Big Show emerged from the back and accepted his challenge. Watch what happened below: (Courtesy: WrestlingInc)

For anyone that was at tonight's #RAW in Laredo, what happened after the show went off the air? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) 31 January 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman issued a challenge to Goldberg on RAW for a match at WrestleMania 33. Heyman laid out the match as the event that would define the legacy of the two men at the ‘Grandest Stage of them All.’

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar was in a devastating mood after another humiliating show at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar was on a rampage in the Royal Rumble before Goldberg speared him and sent him over the top rope thus ending his Royal Rumble dreams.

After RAW ended, Lesnar looked at his formidable best when he issued an open challenge. Big Show responded to the challenge and came down to the ring to face Lesnar. Show went to Chokeslam Lesnar, but the Beast Incarnate got out of the hold.

Lesnar then went on to hit an F5 on Big Show and left the ring. Lesnar’s music hit as he left leaving behind the Big Show lying motionless in the ring.

What’s next?

This segment was put on the show to drive home the fact that Brock Lesnar will be appearing on a few house shows going into WrestleMania. Lesnar is set to take on the Big Show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Friday, February 17th.

Sportskeeda's take

Paul Heyman acknowledged that Brock Lesnar’s legacy has been tarnished by Goldberg’s antics at Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. Lesnar will need to redeem himself as the Conquerer with an imminent clash against Goldberg at hand.

Goldberg will appear next Monday on RAW to respond to the challenge and is most likely to accept it, thus setting up the trilogy of clashes between the two behemoths.

