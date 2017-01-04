WWE News: What happened after SmackDown LIVE went off the air? (January 3rd, 2017)

John Cena and American Alpha win a tag team match against the Wyatt Family after SmackDown LIVE goes off air.

by Prityush Haldar Breaking 04 Jan 2017, 13:42 IST

The Lone Wolf is gunning for the Leader of Cenation.

What’s the story?

After SmackDown LIVE went off the air, AJ Styles and John Cena faced off in a singles matchup. The match, however, ended in a DQ when Baron Corbin interrupted and attacked Cena.

The SmackDown LIVE Tag Team Champions came to Cena’s aid. Jordan and Gable were taking Corbin off Cena’s back when the Wyatt Family entered the fray to even things out.

AJ Styles took a backseat as the match turned into a six-man tag team match between the Wyatt Family and the team of John Cena and American Alpha. Cena and the American Alpha won the match as Chad Gable pinned Luke Harper.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier during the night, Baron Corbin proclaimed that he would end “part-timer” Cena’s time at the top when they cross paths in future. Also, the night ended with Dean Ambrose as the new Intercontinental Champion when he beat the Miz to win the Intercontinental Championship for the second time in his career.

The heart of the matter

The Lone Wolf is now proving to be a thorn in Cena’s side as he took down Cena during the dark match. Earlier, in the night, he interrupted the contract signing between Styles and Cena to make the announcement that he would participate in the Royal Rumble match.

Corbin claimed that he would win the Royal Rumble match, main event WrestleMania and win the WWE Championship. Later on Talking Smack, Corbin said that he would hand Cena a beating so severe that he would not be able to make it to the Royal Rumble to compete against Styles.

The American Alpha will face the Wyatt Family as they are set to defend their Tag Team Championship next week on WWE SmackDown LIVE against the trio of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton.

What’s next?

Next week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE will make for compelling television as The Lone Wolf will face the 15-time Champ, John Cena, and the tag team champions are defended.

Sportskeeda's Take

The dark matches have set the scene for next week’s episode, which is sure to maintain the standards that SmackDown LIVE has set as the A-show on the WWE Network. It would be interesting to see if Corbin can match his bold words with moves to take on John Cena.

A title change may be on the cards as well, as the Wyatt family will look to reclaim the tag team titles.

Here are your winners of the #SDLive dark match pic.twitter.com/P8RoXx9FoQ — Kristal (@Kad1337) January 4, 2017

