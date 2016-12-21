WWE News: What happened after Smackdown Live went off air (December 20th)

AJ Styles mangled the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin like a rabid animal

The December 20th episode of SmackDown Live emanating out of Detroit, MI came to an end with general manager, Daniel Bryan announcing that AJ Styles would defend his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match next week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

After the show, The Miz joined the Wyatt family for a dark match in tag team action against the team of American Alpha and Dean Ambrose. Some fans posted images of the match on social media.

The match ended with Ambrose hitting Dirty Deeds on The Miz and picking up the win. In another tag team match, the duo of Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated on the Vaudevillains.

The match ended with Ambrose hitting Dirty Deeds on The Miz and picking up the win.

Earlier in the night, AJ Styles went beserk when he took a steel chair to the back of Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Corbin and Ziggler were booked against each other in a match with Ziggler’s number one contender’s spot hanging in the balance with Styles on commentary at ringside.

During the match, Corbin shoved Ziggler into Styles, thus taking down the WWE Champion. Styles lost it after that and obliterated both Corbin and Ziggler with a steel chair, ending the match in a DQ. This led to SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan announcing the Triple threat match for the WWE Championship on next week’s episode.

The night also saw the Intercontinental Championship being defended by the Miz against Apollo Crews. Miz raked Crews in the eyes without the referee noticing and picked up the win. Another talking point of the show was when Renee Young slapped the Miz for his tawdry comments about her relationship with Dean Ambrose.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss also tasted defeat against Becky Lynch who was disguised as a masked Luchadora. Ambrose defeated Harper in one-on-one action before being dismantled by the Wyatt family.

Also, James Ellsworth took a vicious beating at the hands of AJ Styles in a title match. It was, in fact, one of the best episodes of SmackDown Live.

