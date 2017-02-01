WWE News: What happened when SmackDown went off the air? (1/31/2017)

The Lunatic Fringe was in action once Smackdown went off the air.

by Simon Cotton News 01 Feb 2017, 12:50 IST

What Happened between The Lunatic Fringe and the Hollywood A-Lister?

What’s the story?

The On-the-air version of Tuesday Night SmackDown ended with the match between AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and some shenanigans from The Miz and Baron Corbin. However, off the air, SmackDown ended with The Miz fighting Ambrose after the ring ropes and apron were switched for the 205 Live taping coming up.

In case you didn’t know...

Ambrose and The Miz have been feuding for the Intercontinental Championship since December 2016 when the latter defeated Ambrose with Maryse’s help. The two men would have a rematch on January 3rd, 2017, where Ambrose won the Intercontinental Championship for the second time.

The Miz was interviewed following his Championship match and he cut another scathing promo, similar to his viral one on Talking Smack.

The heart of the matter

If these dark matches and house shows are indicators of things to come, then the feud between The Lunatic Fringe and the most Must-See WWE Superstar of All Time are far from over.

This feud will likely continue following the Elimination Chamber in two weeks and may even lead to a multi-man match at WrestleMania for the Intercontinental Championship.

What’s next?

The WWE is clearly not done with The Miz and Ambrose, so expect their feud to be one of the mid card matches that are revealed for WrestleMania 33.

It’s not likely that the WWE will have these two men face each other, but if this becomes a Fatal 4-Way including Corbin and Dolph Ziggler or a continuation of the Intercontinental Championship ladder matches, then this feud may be reduced to focus more on the title than the competitors.

Sportskeeda’s take

This rivalry isn’t over by a long shot and it’s only a matter of time before they have another singles match. Whether that match will involve the title or not has yet to be seen, but it will definitely make for some good wrestling on SmackDown if it isn’t just a dark match.

The Intercontinental Championship scene is very interesting at the moment and the WWE could do anything. Nothing to do but wait to see what the company does with one of its oldest Championships.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com