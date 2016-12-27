WWE News: Who was Scarlett on tonight’s episode of RAW?

Who was the woman Nia Jax dismantled on Raw?

Scarlett has appeared for ROH

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured a match between Nia Jax and a woman in a Sasha Banks t-shirt who was only identified by the name Scarlett. She was swiftly destroyed by Nia Jax in under a minute before being pinned. Jax told the woman after the match to find better role models than Sasha Banks before piling on the punishment with another to complete the trouncing.

But who was Scarlett?

We can reveal that she was none other than Ring Of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux. Was this a one-off appearance or a tryout for a spot in the performance center. Details are unclear at the moment. Apart from appearing in Ring Of Honor, Scarlett has also wrestled in the Far East, winning DDT Pro Wrestling’s Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship once. Bordeaux has previously cited Bull Nakano, Maryse, Gail Kim and Lita as her favorite female wrestlers. Apart from wrestling, Bordeaux works part-time as a waitress at The Underground, delivering high-end alcohol to celebrities and high-rollers.

Scarlett also appeared at WWE’s Payback PPV in 2014, appearing as one of Adam Rose’s rosebuds.

Nia Jax is currently entered into a feud with former Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, who was not on the show tonight. Jax took out an already-injured Sasha Banks last week on Raw to signal the beginning of the new feud.

