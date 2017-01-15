WWE News: Wolfgang talks still not getting over call received from WWE, meeting hero William Regal

Wolfgang's quarter-final match in the U.K. Championship tournament will be against Trent Seven tonight.

Wolfgang is the current Insane Championship Wrestling champion

Scottish pro-wrestler Wolfgang, who is currently participating in the WWE U.K. Championship tournament, recently appeared in an interview with The Scottish Sun. He spoke to them about the first call that he received from the WWE and also how it was meeting a childhood idol like William Regal.

Wolfgang’s real name is Barry Young and he was born in Glasgow, Scotland. He is a vastly experienced wrestler and has been in the business since the year 2003. During this period he has wrestled for various different promotions such as British Championship Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, World Wide Wrestling League and Westside Xtreme Wrestling in countries like England, Ireland, Germany and Italy. In his career so far, Wolfgang has won a number of individual and tag team titles and is currently the Insane Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking about the day that he was supposed to receive a call from the WWE, he admitted to having given up on it and being on the verge of slipping into the bathtub when the phone rang. The 30-year old claimed that he is still trying to digest William Regal calling him and offering him to represent Scotland in the inaugural U.K. championship tournament. This is what he stated:

“I had been waiting for the phone call from William Regal all day and when it arrived it was a wet one. It was getting late and I thought he might not call now. I literally dipped a toe in to this cosy bath and the phone started ringing. When he phoned up and said there was an offer on the table for you, we'd like you represent Scotland in the first ever UK Championship tournament. It's something I'm still trying to digest.”

On his meeting with Regal, Wolfgang said that he has been watching the iconic British wrestler since he was a 12-year old and has always looked up to him. According to him, the NXT general manager was the one who made him believe that he could also be successful in the pro-wrestling business and he felt affirmed about this fact when he met him. Wolfgang said:

“Meeting William Regal, who is a guy I've been watching since I was 12 years old and he's a guy I've always looked up to especially being from Blackpool. I used to ride donkeys down there with my family so it felt like a personal connection. He made me believe, if he can do it then there must be a way in for me and to meet him was validating for me.”

In his first round match of the U.K. championship tournament, Wolfgang set up a quarter-final clash against Trent Seven after defeating Tyson T-Bone by pinfall.

Wolfgang is one of the more experienced stars in the U.K. Championship tournament and has a great chance of walking out the champion tonight at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England.

