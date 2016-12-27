NJPW News: Wrestle Kingdom 11 match card updated

NJPW fans from around the world are excited as WK 11 is right around the corner!

by Suyash Maheshwari

NJPW upset the traditions as they add Chaos in the Three-way tag team match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling is hosting their paramount show Wrestle Kingdom 11 and a rare change to the match card has been recently made. The show which is to take place on January 4th is held at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The revision was made due to the events that surfaced in recent Road to Tokyo Dome shows.

In the aftermath of Great Bash Heel ( Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma) winning the 2016 World Tag League which earned them the opportunity to face the IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas Of Destiny at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Chaos member Toru Yano started interrupting the matches that involved both the factions.

He did everything that he could including delivering low blows and stealing the title belts to get the Wrestle Kingdom tag match that he demanded outright. The absurd wish was granted by the officials of New Japan.

Their IWGP Tag Team Championship match will now be a Triple Threat involving G.O.D (Tonga and Roa), G.B.H (Makabe and Honma) and Chaos (Yano and Ishii).

Chaos’s Ishii was previously booked for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Title bout. Jado has now replaced him in that match. The IWGP Tag Team Championship match will give veteran Ishii a chance to showcase his talent in a featured spot, while it will also give fans a fresh matchup as G.B.H defeated G.O.D at the World Tag League Final.

Despite being a heel, Yano is over with Japanese fans, courtesy of his ludicrous character. The booking was a rarity for New Japan, as they are a very traditional wrestling promotion and the entry of Chaos in the title picture is something that caters more towards the average Joes in wrestling fans.

Here is the entire card for the 11th edition of the illustrious Wrestle Kingdom:

#1 Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Manabu Nakanishi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tiger Mask vs. Yuji Nagata vs. surprise entrants (New Japan Rumble)

#2 Tiger Mask W vs. Tiger the Dark (Singles match)

#3 The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Beretta and Rocky Romero) (Tag team match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

#4 David Finlay, Ricochet and Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi) vs. Chaos (Jado, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi, Evil and Sanada) (Gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship)

#5 Cody vs. Juice Robinson (Singles match)

#6 Kyle O'Reilly (c) vs. Adam Cole (Singles match for the ROH World Championship)

#7 Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa) (c) vs. Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) vs. G.B.H. (Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma) ( Three-way tag team match for the IWGP Tag Team Championship)

#8 Kushida (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (Singles match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship)

#9 Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (Singles match for the NEVER Openweight Championship)

#10 Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Singles match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

#11 Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (Singles match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

